In response to the letter "Misguided cartoons" (May 25), try reading both sides of the lefties and righties.

We had four years of some obnoxious cartoons during President Donald Trump's term. I even chuckled at some of them.

Try appreciating that, thank heaven so far, we still have a newspaper that will print both sides.

Remember, to date, we still are a politically right state.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.