Letter: Police citizens review board would go far to establish trust

In the June 28 story "As policing becomes ‘a job less than a career,’ retention challenges paramount for Tulsa agencies", I totally agree with Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg's comment "the overwhelming majority" of officers are doing a good job.

However, the problem is not so much the few police who commit crimes against people that they are supposed to protect, but the officers who cover up the crime.

For example, officers in Chicago lied to internal affairs investigators after they witnessed a fellow officer shoot a young Black man 17 times, saying he showed aggressive actions that made the officer fear for his life.

Only after police dash cam video was released a year later did it show the man ignore police officers, turn his back and walk away when the officer started shooting.

That is the problem: Police officers always protecting other officers, no matter what.

That attitude is becoming untenable since the invention of smartphones, dash cams and body cams.