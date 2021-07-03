 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Police citizens review board would go far to establish trust
0 Comments

Letter: Police citizens review board would go far to establish trust

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the June 28 story "As policing becomes ‘a job less than a career,’ retention challenges paramount for Tulsa agencies", I totally agree with Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg's comment "the overwhelming majority" of officers are doing a good job.

However, the problem is not so much the few police who commit crimes against people that they are supposed to protect, but the officers who cover up the crime.

For example, officers in Chicago lied to internal affairs investigators after they witnessed a fellow officer shoot a young Black man 17 times, saying he showed aggressive actions that made the officer fear for his life.

Only after police dash cam video was released a year later did it show the man ignore police officers, turn his back and walk away when the officer started shooting.

That is the problem: Police officers always protecting other officers, no matter what.

That attitude is becoming untenable since the invention of smartphones, dash cams and body cams.

As long as police officers continue doing that, people will condemn all officers, believing each is just as guilty as the officer who committed the crime. 

A good start toward reestablishing trust between citizens and police would be a citizens review board that would review every use-of-force incident and make it public.

When things are hidden, distrust builds.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World June 21 editorial, "Saint Francis Hospital plans a $250 million expansion to its 10501 East 91st Street campus"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Media trashes all things conservative
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Media trashes all things conservative

"I contend the U.S. media doesn’t need self-critique and introspection because they intellectually know that their reporting is agenda and leftist-ideology driven and have no intention of ameliorating their coverage of politics," said Broken Arrow resident Paul Cooper. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News