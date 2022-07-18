 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Plenty of reasons why Panasonic chose Kansas over Oklahoma

It is possible that Kansas offered a bigger bribe than Oklahoma to attract Panasonic.

Yet if anyone is wondering why Panasonic chose to locate its battery manufacturing facility in Kansas, some persuasive reasons can be found on page A4 of the Thursday, July 14, edition of the Tulsa World, recording the antics of fishermen in southern Oklahoma, the concluding stories of Epic corruption, and the unseemly squabbling during a meeting of the Tulsa Public Schools school board.

