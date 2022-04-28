Letter: Plenty of blame to go around for past failures, and most Oklahomans got left behind

I just love Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest re-election commercials, touting all of the poor politics of our past he has saved us from. “Not long ago, Oklahoma was facing hard times. While hardworking Oklahomans suffered, the political insiders were only helping themselves.”

I guess he just threw Republican Mary Fallin under the bus. She was our governor for eight years before Stitt. Since 1987, Oklahoma has had four Republican governors and 2 Democrat governors. Republicans have been in charge 24 of the 36 years.

Out of our elected Oklahoma House and Senate, only 18% are Democrats.

Oklahoma had to declare a revenue failure in 2020 after energy prices plummeted and the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Our coffers have been bolstered by pandemic relief money and skyrocketing oil and gas prices. The rich get richer, while hardworking Oklahomans get left behind again.

