Letter: Pleased that Tim Harris running for TPS school board

I often think we have the concept of political offices backwards. We call the presidency the highest office in the land, and we consider many state and local positions to be a lower level.

In reality, the political position that I believe can have the greatest impact where it is most needed is the school board. I was delighted to hear that our former district attorney, Tim Harris, was willing to run for this position.

When two-thirds of our third grade students cannot read at grade level, we have a problem today that will be a crisis tomorrow. We should all be grateful that someone like Harris is ready, willing and able to bring his experience to bear in our classrooms.

