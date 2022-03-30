 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pleased that Tim Harris running for TPS school board

I often think we have the concept of political offices backwards. We call the presidency the highest office in the land, and we consider many state and local positions to be a lower level.

In reality, the political position that I believe can have the greatest impact where it is most needed is the school board. I was delighted to hear that our former district attorney, Tim Harris, was willing to run for this position.

When two-thirds of our third grade students cannot read at grade level, we have a problem today that will be a crisis tomorrow. We should all be grateful that someone like Harris is ready, willing and able to bring his experience to bear in our classrooms.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

