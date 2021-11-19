 Skip to main content
Letter: Please adopt older kids in foster care
Letter: Please adopt older kids in foster care

Of the 7,000 children in the foster care system in Oklahoma, almost half of them are between the ages of 6 and 17. Children in the foster care system are in need of families to take them in and safe homes for them to live in.

The problem is that preteens and teens are rarely adopted, as people believe it is hard to work an older person into their family.

When adopting, people need to be more open to older children in the foster care system. More people should be stepping up and adopting preteens and teens. They need a family too.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

