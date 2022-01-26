Letter: Plea to fellow Catholics to look at other solutions

In their weekly video, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss several issues making news around Tulsa and Oklahoma

I was baptized a Catholic on fifth day after I was born. My three uncles were priests, and two aunts were nuns. I was the altar boy of the diocese of Mangalore in the year 1955.

I am appealing to the good Catholics of Oklahoma, if you want to reduce the abortions, then we need to reduce unwanted pregnancies.

One way is through promoting abstinence from sex. But even the Catholic clergy have found this not working. Other one is through promoting birth control. Catholic doctrine forbids that.

During the Zika outbreak in Brazil, Pope Francis suggested women to delay pregnancies, for which the Catholic Bishops of America accused him of promoting birth control.

One more item I want appeal to my Catholic family, is that of gays and lesbians. They have a right for some happiness.

Again, I recall a meeting the pope had with a man from Portugal when he confessed of being gay. You were born that way; pray and be good to others. These are human issues, not political. Politicians are using these issues with no concern for human suffering.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.