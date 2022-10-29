Letter: Playing politics with a man condemned to die

On Oct. 20, Benjamin Cole became the 12th person executed this year in the United States and the fourth person in Oklahoma. Absolutely, as well as, on a per capita basis, Oklahoma leads the nation in executions.

Before the earlier execution of James Coddington, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board had recommended commutation for Coddington's good behavior and profound remorse, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the board's recommendation and Coddington was executed in August. Coddington's execution begs the question about why we have a Pardon and Parole Board.

Now comes the impending execution of Richard Glossip, whose guilt some say is questionable, while others believe in his innocence. State Rep. Kevin McDugle has said he will fight to abolish the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death.

Strategically, Stitt has postponed Glossip's execution until December, after our upcoming gubernatorial election. Although Stitt has allowed for litigation of innocence claims, he undoubtedly fears executing a possibly innocent man prior to the November election could cost him votes in an increasingly tight race.

If Stitt can ignore the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole Board, he can certainly ignore any claims of innocence. Win or lose the election, however, I fear Stitt will follow through with killing Glossip.

Glossip's case, among others, surely cries out for a higher bar, when we sit a person on death row. Otherwise, we should follow McDugle's lead and end the death penalty in Oklahoma.

