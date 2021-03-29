Letter: Players kneel all the time after scoring

Regarding "Honor military before kneeling during National Anthem" (March 23), who gets to decide that kneeling is form of disrespect?

Football players kneel all the time after completing a touchdown. It is a form of extreme respect and gratitude.

It's hard for people in the stands to kneel. The players can do it for us.

This a prayerful, respectful way to ask for more respect for our flag and what it represents.

Judie Suess, Tulsa

