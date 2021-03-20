Letter: Plato's lessons about lies and truth

Three hundred years before the birth of Christ, Plato used the Socratic method to conclude that lying represents a falsehood that accepted becomes a truth, which in turn distorts one's ability to interpret reality.

The reality of actions, behaviors, motivations and one's own idea of truth.

Furthermore, if the lie is not challenged, it will be expressed in words, actions and deeds.

In Plato's "Republic," the lie is seen as a great threat to democracy. So much so that if left unchecked, the lie will become so embedded that it will be expressed unconsciously and become a fabric of society.

Our politicians need to re-examine what they say and how they develop their election platforms.

Using falsehoods to lead a democracy is akin to the dream King Nebuchadnezzar had of a great statue whose feet were made of iron and clay; it will crumble.

