Letter: Place blame where it belongs

I do not agree with the letter "Open selling of AR-15 style rifles should not be allowed at Tulsa Fairgrounds" (April 5) in any way.

If guns were the real problem, then maybe. We should instead focus on more mental health facilities and actual gun training.

Instead of being responsible for one’s actions and choices, we as a society want to point fingers and blame someone or something else.

Then, if the other political party doesn’t agree with us, they are wrong. That is not American at all!

