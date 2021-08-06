Letter: Picking and choosing when to trust science

Many people who trust science to predict the exact moment and location on Earth of a solar eclipse several years ahead of the event refuse to trust science regarding the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines.

They trust medical professionals with their health and often their lives, but ignore their advice when it comes to the simple act of getting a vaccine proven beyond doubt to be a safe, life-saving solution to a deadly pandemic.

It’s perplexing why so many trust anonymous, internet trolls over the advice of medical professionals who dedicate their lives to curing human illnesses.

Eighty percent of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Nearly all who die from the disease are unvaccinated.

What more does one need to know to understand the essential need to get vaccinated?

Vaccine opponents/hesitators are driving a resurgence of the pandemic by infecting themselves and others.

In the past we’ve very nearly eradicated smallpox, chickenpox, mumps, measles, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough through universal vaccination.