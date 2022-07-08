Letter: Photos of AR-15 damage could educate the public

I am heartbroken over the deaths of so many of our children and other Americans in these endless mass shootings.

The article on your June 24 opinion page titled "Publishing photos of child shooting victims" very much articulated what I have been thinking since the Uvalde school killings. It explained the brutality of what an assault weapon does to the human body.

The writer imagined what people might think if they actually saw photos of the school children after being shot by an AR-15. I don't advocate showing these pictures. None of us would be able to sleep another night.

As an alternative, imagine a national ad showing AR-15 bullets going into a cantaloupe or a watermelon. Would that bring the realization of the violence closer to home? Would we, as a society, still insist that these weapons of mass destruction be available outside of the military?

