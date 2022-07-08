 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Photos of AR-15 damage could educate the public

  • 0

I am heartbroken over the deaths of so many of our children and other Americans in these endless mass shootings.

The article on your June 24 opinion page titled "Publishing photos of child shooting victims" very much articulated what I have been thinking since the Uvalde school killings. It explained the brutality of what an assault weapon does to the human body.

The writer imagined what people might think if they actually saw photos of the school children after being shot by an AR-15. I don't advocate showing these pictures. None of us would be able to sleep another night.

As an alternative, imagine a national ad showing AR-15 bullets going into a cantaloupe or a watermelon. Would that bring the realization of the violence closer to home? Would we, as a society, still insist that these weapons of mass destruction be available outside of the military?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Primary election season got nasty

Letter: Primary election season got nasty

"We should be informed about a candidate’s qualifications to hold the office to which he or she wishes to be elected. Not about religious preferences, support of Trump or hatred of Biden, conservative bias and whether or not their kids are girls or boys," writes Owasso resident John Fenrich.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert