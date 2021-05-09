Letter: Photo of wildflowers deserves front page

The lovely large photograph of the hill of red clover at the corner of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway by photographer Stephen Pingry on April 29 should have been on the front page.

The flowers are a balm for the soul and eyes on the eve of our 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

The wild flower planting is exactly the direction Tulsa needs to follow into the future. European cities landscape under the guise of mental health, why not Tulsa?

Additionally, effective drought resistant xeriscape landscaping for pollinator habitat and erosion control will help in other directions, avoid costly dangerous mowing and keep Tulsa off the ozone alert map.

Beautiful gardens equal a healthier community in so many ways.

It would be so nice to have more places like this in bloom to showcase our fine city.

Thank you, Stephen Pingry for your excellent eye.

Tulsans, get out your picnic baskets and throw out a blanket in the flowers!