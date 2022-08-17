 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Phil Lakin works hard for Tulsa and deserves your vote

Phil Lakin has been the finest city councilor for District 8 we have ever had. He has effectively represented our district's needs as well as working for the betterment of Tulsa as a whole.

Lakin responds to his constituents questions and tackles their issues in a timely and straightforward manner. He has worked tirelessly on drainage issues, zoning issues, public safety issues and street issues.

He led the push for city funding to improve Yale Avenue from 91st Street to 101st Street and was absolutely instrumental in pushing through the widening of Yale from 81st to 91st, which is a massive project to eliminate a bottleneck for south Tulsans. He improved the intersection of 101st and Louisville Avenue which has virtually eliminated accidents at that location.

We simply cannot lose someone of Lakin’s caliber, energy and expertise on the Tulsa City Council. Remember to vote next Tuesday, Aug. 23 and please vote for a dedicated public servant and a proven winner, Phil Lakin.

