Letter: Petty politics leaves Karen Keith off of the Oklahoma Historical Society board

Karen Keith has served three terms on the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Historical Society. She was set to become president of that board after her reappointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt, however, has declined to reappoint her, for partisan reasons. She understands, as the governor does not, that service to Oklahoma can be rendered by Democrats as well as by members of his party.

The OHS has lost a valuable board member and advocate because of petty politics.

