Letter: Petition to repeal law that protects drivers running over protestors

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a law that makes it legal for motorists to injure or kill protesters in certain circumstances.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1674 by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.

The legislation also sets penalties up to $5,000 and jail terms up to one year for protestors who obstruct traffic. It will fine organizations up to $50,000, even if outside agitators are responsible.

Many are afraid this legislation will encourage violence against political opponents and violate freedom of speech and assembly rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which doesn’t limit freedom to sidewalks.

Oklahoma already has laws that punish protestors or drivers for illegal actions based on evidence presented to juries and judges in courtrooms.

We do not need a contradictory and confusing new law.

The new law takes effect Nov. 1, but the people of Oklahoma can come together again to overturn this dangerous bill at the ballot box.