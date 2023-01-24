 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Personal choice

Empty classroom stock image
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?

Regarding the column "Find Ways to keep Tulsa Youth from Crime (Jan. 15)," from editorials editor Ginnie Graham, are we to understand that the youth of Tulsa cannot occupy themselves in their after-school hours without turning to crime? And that the solution is some sort of jobs delivery system?

Color me skeptical.

Generally speaking, avoiding a life of crime simply involves taking the personal responsibility to live by the Golden Rule. As for job delivery systems, there are only two types: profitable businesses and political patronage.

If neither is available locally, citizens still have the obligation to comport themselves within the law and not steal, cheat or work violence on their neighbors.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

