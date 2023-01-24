Letter: Personal choice

Regarding the column "Find Ways to keep Tulsa Youth from Crime (Jan. 15)," from editorials editor Ginnie Graham, are we to understand that the youth of Tulsa cannot occupy themselves in their after-school hours without turning to crime? And that the solution is some sort of jobs delivery system?

Color me skeptical.

Generally speaking, avoiding a life of crime simply involves taking the personal responsibility to live by the Golden Rule. As for job delivery systems, there are only two types: profitable businesses and political patronage.

If neither is available locally, citizens still have the obligation to comport themselves within the law and not steal, cheat or work violence on their neighbors.

