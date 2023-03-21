Is it really a surprise that a firm from a somewhat liberal-leaning European country should choose to locate its battery plant in our somewhat liberal-leaning northern neighbor rather than in Oklahoma?

We will never attract world-class enterprises like Volkswagen if we continue to short-change our education system, fail to invest in quality infrastructure and poke our governmental nose into people’s private and personal business.

Tax incentives alone won’t cut it. With a potential for 7,000 workers, not all local, one has to believe that Volkswagen looked carefully at the overall environment those workers would encounter. The chosen location is a little closer to London, Ontario, than Pryor is to Tulsa, and there are many similarities between the pairings.

But, while Tulsa is a wonderful place to live and Oklahoma has much to offer, the global perception remains of a backward state run by right-wing zealots with mores from the 1950s.

And perceptions matter.

