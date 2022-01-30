Letter: Percentages, not raw vote totals, tell real story of a candidate's victory

In their weekly video, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss several issues making news around Tulsa and Oklahoma

In former Texas Gov. Rick Perry's essay in Tulsa World ("Stitt's conservative values on criminal justice," Jan. 22), Perry praises Gov. Kevin Stitt by saying that Stitt "won more votes than any gubernatorial candidate in Oklahoma history."

That is true, but using raw numbers of votes instead of percentages of votes distorts the facts. Stitt won 644,579 votes, which was 54.3% of the popular vote. In 1954, Raymond Gary won 357,386 votes, which was 58.6% of the popular vote. In 1962 Henry Bellmon won 392,316 votes, which was 55.2% of the popular vote.

As the population of Oklahoma grows, the number of popular votes a winning candidate will win is going to grow also. It is the percentage of the popular vote that a candidate wins that will tell just how big a "landslide" the candidate has pulled off. Percentages tell a more accurate story than do raw numbers.

