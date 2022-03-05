Letter: 'People's Convoy' is not my kind of people

People's Convoy? Not my people. Ask my wife's brother. No, sorry, he died of COVID-19 because of those who prolonged the pandemic.

How about my brother? Nope. He spent a long, hard time in the hospital recovering from COVID. God bless those that helped him out.

Why are these so-called "People's Convoy" supporters so un-American? It is abhorrent how selfish these people are. Shame of those who participate in the "People's Convoy."

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

