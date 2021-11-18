 Skip to main content
Letter: People who have been vaccinated have rights, too
It’s amazing how the media only covers the rights of people demonstrating about not wanting to get vaccinated, protests by company employees, unions etc.

Not once do they cover the rights of people who want to work in a safe environment and not have to worry about catching the virus from someone who parties all weekend and comes to work infected (it takes days to show symptoms).

However, they have a choice. If infected, they can sue the person for threatening their life, sue the company and union for allowing it and then sue the city and state.

When all is said and done, you may have enough to retire comfortably if you live, or at least your family can. Vaccinated people have rights, too.

