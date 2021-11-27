 Skip to main content
Letter: People spreading misinformation play into enemies' hands
Letter: People spreading misinformation play into enemies' hands

I suspect that a large majority of memes on both left and right – those that are extreme, conspiracy theories, ludicrous, unbelievable, or outright lies and misinformation – are deliberately targeted at vulnerable demographics and created by entities hostile to the U.S. and western liberal democracy in general.

Those who spread and repeat this disinformation are aiding and abetting our enemies.

This is a strategy to destabilize American society and is as old as time. It is very effective in obtaining its goal. It was a particular favorite of ancient Rome: Divide and conquer.

A house divided against itself cannot stand.

