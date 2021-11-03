Letter: People should think of long-term effects of COVID-19

Before the polio vaccine was developed, the polio virus killed and crippled thousands of people in the U.S. each year. Some who had polio made a complete recovery, or so it was thought. Who knew that 15 to 40 years after recovery some people would experience post-polio syndrome, sometimes called the second visitation of polio.

Those with the syndrome experienced muscle weakness and deterioration, sometimes becoming unable to walk. The more severe the initial disease was, the more severe the second visitation has been for the afflicted individuals.

Before the chicken pox vaccine was developed, many just thought chicken pox was something that children had and got over. We now know that painful episodes of shingles, especially common in older adults, can happen only to those who had chicken pox as a child.

We have over 743,000 U.S. citizens dead from COVID-19 and many suffering lingering symptoms, even though recovered. That aside, most COVID victims have recovered and seem to be doing just fine.

But can we know if there will be long term consequences decades from now, like there was with polio and chickenpox? I’m not saying we will see late developing problems from COVID, but I’m wondering why anybody would take that chance when there is a vaccine available to stop or at least lessen the infection.