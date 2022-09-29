 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: People of faith should pool money to help homeless families

There is a lot of animosity toward the homeless in Tulsa, as if homelessness is chosen out of laziness instead of thrust on them due to mental health issues or lack of funds for low-cost housing.

Why don’t Christians, Jews and Muslims pool their extra cash and pay the rent of apartments for the homeless who have children?

It saddens me that God’s people show little concern for these children of the homeless. You might think the parents deserve their plight, but the children do not.

