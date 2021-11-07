Letter: People need to treat COVID-19 like a real pandemic

As a retired teacher I am deeply troubled by all these people who show up in mobs, carrying signs to do away with mask and vaccine mandates, proclaiming their rights to life, liberty and the American way.

I fear that they have sadly neglected their education and lost their compassion for people. As a child (I'm 75 years old now) I remember how my parents worked so hard to see to it that I avoided childhood diseases by being vaccinated and observing quarantines as needed.

I remember just about everything that occurred when I got my vaccines, but the polio vaccine stands out in my mind.

The vaccine was handed out on a Sunday afternoon in the cafeteria of the school and the entire family went to get it. The idea that we could avoid that terrible, debilitating and deadly disease by taking a vaccine in a lump of sugar was considered a godsend.

Failure to recognize the importance of the scientific community today is a sign of fear and ignorance. I recall reading about some of the poorer world communities who have been killing the nurses who dared to take the polio vaccine out to their communities today.

America doesn't seem to understand that polio is rare in most of the affluent world, but it runs rampant elsewhere.