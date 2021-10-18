Letter: People need to halt spread of misinformation

My jaw dropped when I read a recent editorial headline in the World about online misinformation ("Everyone is to blame for spreading misinformation," Oct. 13). Everyone? That statement clearly is not true. I was grateful that the body of the editorial made a much more limited point.
Most journalists, including those at the World, do their best to check the facts that they share. There are a few notorious media exceptions who generate and echo most of the misinformation that circulates. Too often, people who follow those notorious outlets share what they hear on Facebook or similar "antisocial" media. Facebook in particular is a flood of shared misinformation.
Frequent complaints about the "liberal media" are heard because, as a few commenters have observed, reality has a well-known liberal bias.
I have lost a few friends because I corrected ugly misinformation that they had forwarded to me. For example, I was told in a forwarded chain email that some unknown entity, probably George Soros, was busing hundreds of paid Black Lives Matter protesters from town to town to stage demonstrations, then move on. That was 100% false, and anyone with a bit less gullibility would have known that, or at least checked on it as I did.
The most serious problem with misinformation is that so many of us want to believe the nonsense that we read. Then they believe it and spread it enthusiastically.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured videos: