Letter: People need to halt spread of misinformation

My jaw dropped when I read a recent editorial headline in the World about online misinformation ("Everyone is to blame for spreading misinformation," Oct. 13). Everyone? That statement clearly is not true. I was grateful that the body of the editorial made a much more limited point.

Most journalists, including those at the World, do their best to check the facts that they share. There are a few notorious media exceptions who generate and echo most of the misinformation that circulates. Too often, people who follow those notorious outlets share what they hear on Facebook or similar "antisocial" media. Facebook in particular is a flood of shared misinformation.

Frequent complaints about the "liberal media" are heard because, as a few commenters have observed, reality has a well-known liberal bias.