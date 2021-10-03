Letter: People need to add up the total costs of the COVID-19 pandemic

How much money is COVID-19 costing the American people as a result of the current constraint on our national health care system?

My sister is a retired registered nurse who worked 30-plus years at the Veterans Affairs medical center in Muskogee and is now working occasionally at a local nursing home.

When we were discussing President Joe Biden’s recent executive order on vaccines, she brought up the point about costs.

She said, while watching CNN, “I wonder why more of the health care professionals they have on this program don’t speak out more about what this pandemic is costing in not only human lives, but also in terms of the cast necessities of medical care?”

The unbelievable costs of intensive care unit beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators, tracheotomies, ECMO machines, synthetic antibodies like Remdesivir, and the cost of rehab is something the American public needs to be made aware of.

Furthermore, my sister said she recently spoke with an ICU nurse who told her that she, in past, usually had two to three patients in her care, but lately, there have been nine. She exclaimed that was more than nuts!