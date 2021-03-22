Letter: People leaving the GOP ranks

When Republicans realized their party was changing election laws to limit voting for minorities, many were then firmly convinced their party has been hijacked.

Resulting from having a majority, the GOP elected many incompetent, bullying-hateful leaders.

Now, so many knew it was time to leave, they did and still are.

The Republican Party is not the problem! The leadership and a majority of their elected minions are the problem.

The only way to speak back is with a rebuking statement. A doable one is resigning from the GOP, and thousands are doing so.

Resigning makes sense, if your political beliefs are totally different from theirs. Go to some other party, see what their beliefs are, join any of them.

It does not have to be permanent.

When the GOP changes back to competent and civil leadership, you may want to return, but maybe not.

Remember, this is political, your religious beliefs should not be involved, leave them outside of politics.

If enough voters in all states leave the GOP, and their majority rule (power and control) is slipping away, change will happen for the good.