Letter: People jumped the gun on reactions to FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

Now that you have the facts about why the search warrant was issued at Mar-a-Lago, have you changed your mind about the Department of Justice and the FBI?

Subpoenas for government records were issued in June. A letter from a lawyer for Donald Trump said there were no classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. But DOJ found they did have classified documents there.

Are you at all concerned that the former president had sensitive and classified documents at his residence?

Are you concerned about the threats of war, threats to the DOJ, threats to the FBI and the judge who signed the search warrants may have been fueled by statements from Trump and Republicans made publicly?

Is Trump above the law if he did not follow the laws about removing documents from the White House?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

