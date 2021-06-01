 Skip to main content
Letter: People helping out in emergencies
Recently, I suffered a major accident and now understand why people send thank you letters to the Tulsa World. 

I prayerfully thank people who helped me. 

Those people include employees at Burgundy Place and my son, Steve, and friends and relatives. 

And, what would we do without emergency medical teams?

I want to thank them and the doctors and staffs at Hillcrest Hospital South and Grace Health and Rehab Nursing Home. 

Ken Struttmann, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

