Letter: People helping out in emergencies

Recently, I suffered a major accident and now understand why people send thank you letters to the Tulsa World.

I prayerfully thank people who helped me.

Those people include employees at Burgundy Place and my son, Steve, and friends and relatives.

And, what would we do without emergency medical teams?

I want to thank them and the doctors and staffs at Hillcrest Hospital South and Grace Health and Rehab Nursing Home.

Ken Struttmann, Tulsa

