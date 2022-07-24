Letter: People driven by primal urges for success might not be our best leaders

I’ve often wondered what drives men (and women) to put so much time and energy into striving for power, wealth and status. Recently, I think I discovered the answer.

It seems this trait goes back thousands of years when we were primitive beings. In those days, men wore animal pelts on their belts from successful hunting expeditions. The greater the number of pelts, the more successful the hunter.

The pelts signaled a man’s prowess to available females who saw the plethora of dangling hunting successes as someone who could provide food and protection for their children. Associating with such men was also attractive to other men who wanted to learn the secrets of a successful hunt for food, so they, too, could both survive and attract females.

It seems the strivings for wealth and power in the modern world are nothing more than a primitive urge to procreate. Instead of men displaying pelts to females, the pelts have been replaced with money in its many forms.

Thus, the people who are most desirous of achieving success also have the strongest instincts to procreate; however, these are often the most dangerous people who will use any means to achieve their ends.

They frequently end up in corporate executive suites and political offices, and make self-centered decisions that affect our lives. Do we really want to trust people who are so driven by primitive instincts to determine our futures?

