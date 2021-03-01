Letter: People developed their truths well before Trump

What is the difference between truth and belief? Where do your beliefs come from?

There are four stages of beliefs.

The first is from birth until about five. These beliefs come from you parents.

They teach that red is red, and the sky is blue. Or maybe they told you red is blue.

The next stage, from 6 to about 11, is the authoritative period where you learn from people in authority: teachers, pastors, the police.

From ages 12 to 18 is where you learn from your peers. Your friends tell you what to belief in.

And last, from 18 to about 21, is the cognitive stage. This is where you look at all the things you’ve been told and determine what is true and what is false.

These become your beliefs, and it takes a life-changing event to change your mind.

An example of this would be a war where you see your best friend die and you question why?

Knowing this, do people still want to blame President Donald Trump or QAnon for the attack on the U.S. Capitol?