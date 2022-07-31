Letter: People are making up what's in the Constitution

The power of the Supreme Court to decide the constitutionality of legislation was established by the Marbury vs. Madison precedent in 1803 and is well-established law. It is not for Ken Neal (“Supreme Court violated First Amendment,” July 17) or President Joe Biden to tell them they are wrong.

Neither Neal nor his distractors know what they are talking about. The establishment clause was included in the Constitution to prohibit the establishment of a state religion, a practice common at the time of its drafting. The Church of England, the Presbyterian Church in Scotland, and the Lutheran Church in Germany were examples of this at that time.

"Separation of church and state" is not mentioned in the Constitution, although the establishment clause has been expanded to include the concept in limited applications, which do not include such gossamer as the determination of the moment life begins.

The framers of the Constitution realized that it would need to change with changing circumstances, so they wisely included the amendment process for that purpose. Also wisely, they purposely made that process difficult, to ensure such changes would reflect a broad national consensus of opinion.

The recent abortion decision was legally correct, in that it found that the original Roe decision was based on a "right of privacy" not found in the Constitution. The fastest remedy for Oklahomans who disagree with the results of the decision would be a carefully-written statewide initiative petition. I think it would pass in a landslide.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.