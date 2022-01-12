 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: People are making too much of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The commemoration of Jan. 16, 2021, by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democrats was deceptive and over the top. It will only further divide the country.

They said that Jan. 6 is on par with Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Get a grip. It was a bad thing and shouldn't have happened. The participants should be arrested and tried.

No one attempted to overthrow the government; and no one has been charged with insurrection or terrorism. Five people died. There were other riots last year that were far more deadly and destructive.

This riot was not nearly as bad as what happened on Aug. 15, the day that Biden engineered the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. This directly resulted in an attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. servicemen and 170 Afghan civilians.

Thousands of Americans and many more Afghan allies were betrayed and left behind, leaving them at the mercy of terrorists. About $83 billion in U.S. weaponry was also left behind for the terrorists to use against us or sell to our enemies. Biden made the United States a laughingstock and destroyed our credibility and trust with our allies.

If the politicians in Washington want to commemorate a date in history, Aug. 15 would be far more appropriate than Jan. 6. That will never happen as long as the Democrats are in charge. They are only interested in making Trump look bad and covering Biden's gross incompetence.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons
