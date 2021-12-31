 Skip to main content
Letter: People are ignoring the COVID-19 threat in Washington County
Letter: People are ignoring the COVID-19 threat in Washington County

There's a killer loose in our small county of 45,000 people, but everyone is keeping quiet about it so we won't be afraid.

However, that means we won't know to lock our doors and protect ourselves. You'd want to know if a killer was loose in your neighborhood, wouldn't you?

For a year, I followed the Weather Channel app that kept track of COVID-19 deaths by county. I knew from Sept. 4 to Nov. 5 there were 58 deaths in our small county, but no mention was made in our paper or the obituaries.

A false sense of security prevailed. Then the state Health Department quit tracking by counties so it would appear we have had no more deaths since the 200 counted on Nov 5.

I know for a fact we have had many more deaths in Washington County, but it seems we aren't supposed to know that. We just go about our business as if there were no threat. We have tornado warnings by specific locations but no COVID warnings by location.

