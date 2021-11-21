Letter: People apparently don't know what a pandemic really is

I find it interesting that when watching the news or reading the paper it appears that a good deal of Americans do not know what a pandemic is.

A pandemic is a disease that spreads through the entire world. One of the deadliest was the smallpox disease. It killed and estimated 5 million people worldwide. It was eradicated by a vaccine. While we are in the middle of another deadly pandemic, it absolutely bewilders me how so many people refuse to prevent the proliferation of this virus.

But even if every single person in America were to be vaccinated, this would not end the pandemic. It is a worldwide event. Nobody likes to be told what to do, but we do it all the time. Rather than call it a mandate, would it help if Congress made it a law.

People around the world used to look to America as a great example of how countries should be. In the past few years that image has been going downhill. It is time for it to stop.

