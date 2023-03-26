So, Rep. Justin Humphrey from Lane wants to lower the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor on a county-to-county basis.

His rationale? Law enforcement will not enforce the law that bans cockfighting because the penalty is too severe.

Do other illegal activities, such as illegal gambling, take place at cockfights? Law enforcement must be turning a blind eye to those crimes too.

Humphrey also compares the penalty for cockfighting to the penalty for possession of small amounts of illegal drugs. The possession law change was two-pronged.

Certain drug possession charges were lowered to a misdemeanor. The monetary savings from not incarcerating these individuals was ordered to be sent to counties for rehabilitation programs. The Legislature has failed to allocate any of that savings to county government.

Is there a rehabilitation program for cockfighters?

The voters voted overwhelmingly to ban cockfighting in Oklahoma 20 years go. The Legislature now wants to override the will of the people. Let your legislator know that this is not OK.

Editor's Note: House Bill 2530 passed by 51-42 vote. It would reduce involvement in cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor by a vote of county residents and narrows the definition of being involved in the activity. Cockfighting is illegal in all U.S. states and territories, and it is a federal crime to ship fighting birds outside the country.

