Letter: Peace Corps hard at work stateside, helping refugees

Two years ago, the Peace Corps evacuated volunteers from over 60 countries around the world. This month they have started returning to service overseas, starting with the Dominican Republic and Zambia, with invitations out for 24 countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers who have returned from overseas have assisted in their home communities. Returned volunteers who served in Afghanistan have been a significant resource for settling Afghans who have sought refuge in our own country.

In the coming weeks and months, returned volunteers who served in Ukraine will become involved in assisting individuals and families who have been forced to flee the conflict there.

Although Congress has consistently underfunded the Peace Corps, their volunteers continue to represent the best of the United States to people around the world.

