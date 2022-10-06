 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Peace Corps could use Inhofe's help

Having served as a Peace Corps volunteer, I was pleased to learn that Oklahoma Reps. Stephanie Bice, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole all voted on Sept. 19 to pass the bipartisan Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (House Resolution 1456). Now, the Senate needs to do their part, and our Senator James Inhofe will have an important role to play in that regard.

Two years after the suspension of Peace Corps programs due to the COVID pandemic, Peace Corps volunteers are heading back overseas. Since March, more than 600 volunteers have returned to serve in more than 30 countries, and many more requests for volunteers are pending.

Inhofe is the ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee. As such, he is essential in the development and writing of the annual defense authorization legislation. Many items are added to this legislation in the form of amendments.

As work on this bill is now underway, the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and James Risch (R-Idaho) are proposing that their Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (Senate Resolution 4466) be added as an amendment.

Such a request is appropriate, as the Peace Corps is an important component of our nation’s “soft power” engagement.

We need to make sure that our new generation of citizen servants are returning to the best Peace Corps possible. Passage of the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act will go a long way in doing just that, and Inhofe’s leadership can assure that this happens.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

