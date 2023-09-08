I am shocked to read there is a push in Congress to drop funding for PBS!
For those of us who do not have cable and find streaming an expensive option, PBS is an island of consistent quality programming in a sea of noisy, biased, commercial-filled broadcasting.
It would be short-sighted to take away the last bastion of free, educational and intellectually stimulating programming found only on PBS.
Think "Nova" and "Nature" for science; "American Masters," "Masterpiece Theater" and various live performances from around the world for the arts; "American Experience" and Oklahoma Education Television Authority's "Back in Time" for history; and finally, think "Frontine," "PBS News Report and the "Oklahoma Report" for comprehensive, truly balanced news.
This doesn't even begin to cover PBS's award-winning — and I would argue life-changing — children's programming.
People are also reading…
Please urge your congressional representatives to vote against any attempt to drop funding for PBS.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.