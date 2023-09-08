Public television's place is "to serve the actual young and the forever young, the open and curious, those who still want to learn," Boston's WGBH longtime production chief Peter McGhee said in 2002. Though he made this statement decades ago, these words remain true today.

The idea of broad and free education goes back to the United States' earliest days. Thomas Jefferson and Horace Mann believed it would uplift society and be a bedrock for self-government. As broadcast media developed, the shared destinies of broadcasting and education materialized.

In the 1920s, the Federal Radio Commission asserted the need for broadcasting to serve the common good and created education radio stations in various colleges and universities. By 1969, PBS emerged in a society where 97% of American households had a TV, preschoolers watched 27 hours of it every week, and programming was a "vast wasteland," according to former Federal Communications Commission chairman Newton Minow.

With the birth of PBS came programming aimed at young children with more than just vaudevillian Howdy Doody-esque entertainment in mind. Shows like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" broke racial barriers and pioneered a way of engaging children as people capable of understanding and learning about complex topics. Their success also paved the way for shows that successfully marry education and entertainment in later decades, many of which—including "Cyberchase" and "Dragon Tales"—would become classics in their own right.

Gradually, more diverse programming and technological advances gave rise to many of the shows on PBS today. But for kids in the '80s, '90s, and early aughts, some PBS shows—many of which have been discontinued or iterated on in new ways— remain unforgettable hallmarks of their childhoods. To commemorate some of these programs and celebrate their impact, HeyTutor created a list of educational public television shows spanning several decades that captured kids' imaginations, drawing from critics' reviews and news reports.