Letter: Pay veterans more

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up.

In fiscal year 2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2021 was $60,575.07 annually, and the median income was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 — among the highest in the world.

Veterans have been asking presidential administrations and Congress for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918.

The basic reason for their gross under compensation is because they are only paid for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life, which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court.

This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. This is obvious to our young people. They are not interested in accepting the possibility of a lifetime of near poverty should they get injured in the U.S. armed forces for the sole reason of allowing our wealthy to evade proper and fair taxation.

Our youth are aware that the people who had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most are now not supporting former troops in their brokenness.

Congress must correct this injustice now.

