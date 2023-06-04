Reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have been insufficient, and the city needs to do more.

In my AP World History course, I learned that before the massacre, the Greenwood District was economically powerful for Black Americans who felt alienated and discriminated against. It was a district of Black business owners for Black residents, creating a thriving community.

White residents created a mob that burned Greenwood, reducing it to shambles. Wealthy white elites were part of this destruction.

Black residents were killed in the streets while their homes and businesses were looted and destroyed.

Mass grave sites are believed to have been hidden. The city acted upon those stories only a few years ago. Virtually no one was held accountable.

The effects of the massacre are still felt today. Reparations have not been officially issued by the city as moral and legal fights over what is owed continue.

I believe that financial reparations are completely deserved, and more awareness of the massacre is needed. This has been helped by the opening of the Greenwood Rising history museum, as a first step.

Still, much is owed to Tulsa’s Black community. To do this, hold events commemorating the survivors, tell the truth of the massacre, provide funding for Greenwood Rising, support survivors and offer direct financial reparations.

I have no answers about logistics on reparations. But arguing over who was “most affected,” meaning most deserving, leads to benefits indiscriminately being issued. That’s unfair.

Instead, all Black community members ought to be included.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.