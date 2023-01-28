 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pay poll workers

Easing poll worker staffing issues by allowing flexibility in the work assignments at co-located precincts ("Poll worker shortage prompts legislative request for 'little bit of help' from Tulsa election officials," Jan. 15) may seem a sensible move, but it does not address the real problem, which is a lack of poll workers.

A solution will involve money, and we the people are averse to that.

I wonder if our legislators actually know how a polling station works on an hour-by-hour basis, spread over a long 14-hour day. Three precinct officers execute and oversee voting activities, but each has a different role.

The inspector handles problems and provisional voting, so having only one inspector present for two precincts will create voter frustration by increasing the wait time for issues to be resolved during busy periods.

In 2018, the majority of poll workers nationwide were over 60 years old. It is a fair guess that has not changed. A problem is developing as those workers finally quit over long hours and an increasingly hostile electorate.

Oklahoma, and in particular Tulsa County, has an excellent voting system that really does work as advertised. When are we going to recognize that — just like with education, infrastructure, etc. — it will cost us all to maintain it?

Yet not maintaining it is unthinkable if we want to preserve our democratic structure.

