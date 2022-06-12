Letter: Pay lifeguards more, keep Tulsa's public pools open

Municipal swimming pools across the country are closed this summer due to a purported shortage of lifeguards. In reality, there is no shortage of qualified individuals but there is a lack of adequate compensation for this difficult job.

The city of Tulsa has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in these valuable community resources, only to close them because they won't cough up a few extra dollars an hour to pay lifeguards a fair wage.

This practice is not only penny wise and pound foolish, it is a disservice to the citizens of Tulsa who paid for these pools. Lifeguard certification should be offered free – always. Get it together, City Council.

