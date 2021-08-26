Letter: Pay attention to pleas from health care workers

I’m saddened, frightened and a little angry after reading distraught pleas from physicians and nurses who are treating the mounting number of COVID-19 patients, and from a frantic mother having to watch her child gasp for breath while struggling to be a caregiver to others.

The cracks are beginning to show; the desperation is palpable now.

As a retired critical care nurse, I understand the physical and mental fatigue in trying to save a life or to make a dying patient comfortable.

We console ourselves with the deaths of the elderly — long years hopefully well-lived. But the deaths of young people and children, especially when preventable, become hard to bear.

We have allowed freedom-fighters and self-serving politicians to lull us into a false sense of security, to leave control of the pandemic to personal responsibility.

Anyone working in an emergency room or ICU knows that personal responsibility is low on the list of priorities for many folks, as evidenced by the number of casualties and deaths caused by the exercise of their freedoms.

Our world is scary right now.