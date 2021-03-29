Letter: Pay attention to our own human rights violations

Reading Tulsa World recently, I could not help noticing two important news items, one domestic and one international yet closely intertwined with human rights.

Our secretary of state lambasted China about its human rights policy and threatened sanctions. China is a sovereign nation and would do as it pleases within its borders as every nation does.

Are we the decency cop?

The second newsworthy item was about mass shootings. We were granted “Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness,” which translates to human rights.

We could protect and promote that, but, alas, this is not possible since corporate greed supersedes all.

In Boulder, Colorado, our citizens were focused on the mundane: purchasing milk, bread, pet food and paper product. Someone opened fire with an assault weapon killing 10 people and injuring others.

Their human rights were infringed. Who are we going to sanction?

Gunmakers, gun sellers, licensing grantors or our legislators?

There is no place safe for human rights in our country; not church, not synagogue, not schools, not concert, not shopping malls, not movie houses and the list is endless.