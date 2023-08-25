Tulsa’s Task Force on Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health will soon release its recommendations. I urge the task force to recommend quick action to increase temporary and affordable permanent housing.

At any time, more than 2,800 Tulsans are unable to access shelter or housing because there simply is no place available. This lack is resulting in a growing number of chronically and temporarily unhoused individuals.

Homelessness is negatively impacting neighborhoods such as mine, which surrounds South Denver Avenue. A growing number of unhoused people, many in obvious need of mental health interventions, congregate at the QuikTrip and the grounds of surrounding businesses in a sad and unhealthy display of humanity.

This depressing scene is replicated around convenience stores, under overpasses and in other locations throughout our city.

The city should act now to reduce the effects of people living on our streets. They should partner with organizations like Housing Solutions to provide cooling shelters during these 100-plus degree days and other low-barrier shelters.

They should stop camp sweeps that simply move unhoused people from one part of town to another. They should pressure businesses such as QuikTrip that attract unhoused people to clean up the debris from individuals they allow to congregate on and near their properties. They should keep park spaces and rights-of-way free of trash.

Addressing the needs of our unhoused citizens is a community-wide problem that should be dealt with urgently and compassionately. Let’s call on our city leaders to make it their priority.

