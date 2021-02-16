Letter: Patrons lack information about Real ID requirements

The Feb. 6 article about tag agencies having a problem with "rude" attitudes from citizens trying to get a Real ID explains how employees are dealing with a new system that is slow and complicated ("Need your state ID? Prepare for a 'nightmare' wait as Real ID stalls system, tag agents say," Feb. 6).

However, patrons are dealing with lack of information about what is needed.

Why is this information not posted on the door of the tag agency? Not everyone depends on smartphone for every bit of information.

The article omitted the problem that I had when seeking a Real ID: The name on my Social Security card did not match the name on my birth certificate.

I brought my old Social Security card with my unmarried name and my new card with my married name. That was still not enough.

The tag agencies have a pamphlet behind the desk that could be posted on the doors. That would solve a lot of their problems.

Jane Mullenax, Tulsa