 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Patrons lack information about Real ID requirements

Letter: Patrons lack information about Real ID requirements

{{featured_button_text}}

The Feb. 6 article about tag agencies having a problem with "rude" attitudes from citizens trying to get a Real ID explains how employees are dealing with a new system that is slow and complicated ("Need your state ID? Prepare for a 'nightmare' wait as Real ID stalls system, tag agents say," Feb. 6).

However, patrons are dealing with lack of information about what is needed.

Why is this information not posted on the door of the tag agency? Not everyone depends on smartphone for every bit of information.

The article omitted the problem that I had when seeking a Real ID: The name on my Social Security card did not match the name on my birth certificate.

I brought my old Social Security card with my unmarried name and my new card with my married name. That was still not enough.

The tag agencies have a pamphlet behind the desk that could be posted on the doors. That would solve a lot of their problems.

Jane Mullenax, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News