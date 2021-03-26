Letter: Patriotism means coming together as a country

The term patriot has been slurred around and around in recent weeks.

Patriotism is about securing the nation from outsiders eager to overrun us, whether they’re here illegally or foreign powers threatening us with aggression. Add to that homegrown violent terrorists spewing hate.

Another meaning to patriotism is an important one. It’s joining together for the common good: contributing to charity, volunteering time and effort for electing political candidates, paying our fair share of taxes so our community and nation has enough resources to meet our needs, preserving and protecting our system of government.

The second meaning of patriotism recognizes our responsibilities to one another as citizens of a society.

It requires teamwork, tolerance and selflessness.

To not practice the second form of patriotism is shouting at each other rather than coming together: conservative versus liberals, Democrats versus Republicans, native-born versus foreign-born, non-unionized versus unionized and religious versus secular.

True patriots don’t hate the U.S. government; they’re proud of it.